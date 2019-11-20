International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Hong Kong students' sewer escape thwarted as rows with UK, US grow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:15 IST
UPDATE 6-Hong Kong students' sewer escape thwarted as rows with UK, US grow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Some anti-government protesters trapped inside a Hong Kong university on Wednesday tried to flee through the sewers, where one student said she saw snakes, but fireman prevented further escape bids by blocking a metal manhole into the system.

Reuters witnesses said fewer than 100 protesters remained inside the Polytechnic University, ring-fenced 24 hours a day by riot police and barricades after more than 1,000 were arrested from late on Monday. Some surrendered while others were grabbed in escape attempts that included trying to clamber down ropes to waiting motorbikes.

Some protesters, wearing waterproof boots and carrying torches, resurfaced inside the campus after unsuccessfully probing the sewers - where fast-rising water levels are also a hazard - for a way out during the night. Police said six people were arrested on Wednesday - four people removing a manhole cover outside the campus and two climbing out.

Firefighters, whom the students let on to the campus, were in place to stop any further such attempts to flee, blocking the only feasible entrance into the sewer system in an underground car park on the campus. "The sewer was very smelly, with many cockroaches, many snakes. Every step was very, very painful," said Bowie, 21, a student at Hong Kong University who was forced to turn back.

"I'd never thought that one day I would need to hide in a sewer or escape through sewers to survive ... The most unforgettable feeling is fear when I was inside." She said she and friends were in the dirty water for about an hour, only to find they were no closer to escape.

"When we reached the end, we found we were still in the poly," she said. Police searched for any escapees during the night with spotlights, without resorting to the tear gas and rubber bullets that marked clashes in recent days.

'FAIR AND HUMANE' Police said nearly 800 people had left the campus peacefully by late on Tuesday and they would be investigated, including nearly 300 under the age of 18.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has called for a humane end to a siege that saw the most intense clashes since the protests escalated more than five months ago. Police said they had no plans to storm the campus.

"We are hopeful that this incident will come to a peaceful end shortly," university president Teng Jin-Guang told reporters. Police tightened security in the streets around the university, making them safe enough for a late Tuesday visit by the force's new commissioner, Chris Tang, at the end of his first day on the job.

Tang is under pressure to restore police morale as well as public confidence in a force that has come in for widespread criticism for increasingly violent tactics. Police deny accusations of using excessive force. Police have made more than 5,000 arrests in connection with the protests since June.

The number of criminal damage cases reported between June and September was up 29.6% in the same period last year, Commerce Secretary Edward Yau said in a written statement. Arson cases were up 57.4%. Tang earlier urged the support of all citizens to end the unrest triggered by fears that Beijing is stifling the former British colony's freedoms and extensive autonomy guaranteed in its handover to Chinese rule in 1997.

Chinese leaders say they are committed to Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" formula for autonomy and have accused foreign countries, including Britain and the United States, of stirring up trouble. Ties between China and those two countries came under strain over Hong Kong on Wednesday.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned China's treatment of Simon Cheng, a former employee of Britain's Hong Kong consulate, who said secret police beat him seeking information about the protest movement. 'TORTURE' IN CHINA

"We were shocked and appalled by the mistreatment he suffered while in Chinese detention, which amounts to torture," Raab said, according to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Cheng had been detained for 15 days and had admitted fully to his offenses. All of his legal rights were safeguarded, the spokesman said.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act", which would require the secretary of state to certify at least once a year that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to qualify for special U.S. trading consideration and would impose sanctions against officials responsible for rights violations. The bill must be reconciled with similar legislation approved by the House of Representatives.

China summoned a representative of the U.S. embassy in Beijing over the legislation and demanded that the United States stop meddling, the foreign ministry said. The Hong Kong government expressed "deep regret" over the bill.

The unrest marks the most serious popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Protesters on the campus still have vast stocks of petrol bombs, bows and arrows, and other makeshift weapons after a weekend of fiery crashes.

The university on the Kowloon peninsula is the last of five that protesters had occupied to use as bases from which to disrupt the city over the past 10 days, blocking the central Cross-Harbour Tunnel outside and other arteries. The Hong Kong Open golf tournament, scheduled for Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, has been postponed, the Asian Tour and European Tour said.

Hong Kong-based employees at two units of Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities – Haitong Capital Investment and Haitong International - joined a clean-up of roads in a Kowloon district, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Haitong Capital said employees who helped with the clean-up could go home afterward. The company offered rubber gloves, one said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to unveil statue of Gandhi ji before address to AsG and Dy. AsG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Accountants General and Dy. Accountants General Conclave here tomorrow on 21st November 2019. Shri Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before his address to the AsG and Dy. As...

UPDATE 3-China trims new benchmark lending rate again to shore up sputtering economy

China lowered its lending benchmark rate on Wednesday, as widely expected, to reduce company funding costs and shore up an economy hurt by slowing demand and U.S. trade tariffs. The cut was the second to a key Chinese rate this week and cam...

Recreation management software market research analysis and forecast

Market OverviewThe highly competitive scenario of the present world makes the work schedule for professionals extremely hectic. Specifically, in IT firms, people get less time for recreation. Lack of such leisure time may result in an inapp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday in Madrids La Caja Magica, Rafa Nadal punched the air as chants of Rafa, Rafa echoed around the arena and the Davis Cup Finals burst into life. SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOTMourinho back in Premier League with Spurs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019