EU's Dombrovskis says no need for Italy, France to take immediate action on budgets
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday that France and Italy had to take measures to bring their 2020 draft budget plans into line with EU fiscal rules, but requested no immediate change to the budgets.
"We are not saying that it has to be done immediately," Dombrovskis said, adding that the Commission did not ask for changes to the draft budgets because it did not see serious risks of non-compliance with EU rules.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
