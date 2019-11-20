International Development News
Development News Edition

HC upholds divorce granted to judicial officer on ground of 'mental cruelty'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:55 IST
HC upholds divorce granted to judicial officer on ground of 'mental cruelty'

The Delhi High Court has upheld the divorce granted to a judicial officer, whose estranged wife had levelled "false allegations" including dowry demand against him, on the ground that he was treated with "mental cruelty" and his life was made "miserable" by the woman. The high court dismissed the appeal filed by the woman challenging the divorce decree and said the family court's order deserves to be affirmed on the ground of mental cruelty.

"We are of the view that the appellant/wife has treated the respondent/husband with cruelty and made the life of the husband miserable by levelling false allegations against him. Four consecutive closure reports by four different investigating officers in favour of the husband also point towards the harassment faced by him "The matter was again re-investigated upon the directions of the High Court of Allahabad and yet again a closure report was filed by the Police officials. The conduct of the wife shows rift between the parties," a bench of Justice G S Sistani and Jyoti Singh said.

The court said after taking into account all the complaints made by the woman and her father against the man, it can be inferred that the husband has been treated with mental cruelty and faced ignominy being a judicial officer. It noted that the woman and her father had made various complaints in 2001 against the man to the President, Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, concerned District Judges and also to the Bar Associations.

The court said the woman had categorically admitted that she had filed all the complaints against her husband to teach him a lesson as he had filed a petition seeking divorce from her The man and the woman had got married in 1995 and two children were born from the wedlock, both are major now and staying with their mother after separation in 2001.

The woman had made allegations of demand of dowry, promiscuity and lodged an FIR against the man for the alleged offences of harassment and criminal breach of trust. The man had sought divorce saying he is a judicial officer, who has faced the brunt of repeated complaints being made to the Chief Justice of India, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and other judges, and his wife had indulged in every form of cruelty to browbeat him.

He had alleged that several news articles were published against him by his wife and the wild allegations, which were false, frivolous, unfounded and baseless, were made to lower his image. The high court, while deciding the woman's appeal, said there is no doubt that irretrievable breakdown of marriage by itself is not a ground under Hindu Marriage Act (HMA), on which alone a decree of divorce can be passed.

However, the irretrievable breakdown of marriage is a circumstance which the court can take into account when cruelty is proved and blend them together, it said. "There is no doubt that irretrievable breakdown of marriage has been blended with cruelty in recent judgments so as to dissolve the marriage between the parties, where the marriage is completely dead and beyond repair. In the present case, we find that the marriage is beyond salvage and the parties are living separately for the last more than 18 years. Thus, there is no possibility between the parties to reside together," it said. The bench said keeping in view that the man is looking after the needs of the grown up children and undertook to pay all the necessary expenses at the time of their marriages, it does not find any infirmity in the view taken by the family court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 5.4 quake strikes off coast of Mexico's Chiapas - USGS

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Mexicos Chiapas region on Wednesday, the U.S Geological Survey said.The quake hit 119 km southwest of the municipality of Suchiate at a depth of 10 km, USGS said....

E29 region could act as a gateway for Indian products to Europe: Piyush Goyal

India and the countries of the Europe 29 region are beacons of growth in a slowing world. This was stated by Mr. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce Industry and Railways at India Europe 29 Business Forum has been organized by the Ministry...

INSIGHT-Open homes, free rides: the people helping Hong Kong's protesters

Maks children ran to her when they awoke to find a young man sleeping on an inflatable mattress in the middle of their toy room surrounded by a miniature play kitchen, blocks, trains, cars, and drums.The legal professional had invited the m...

No proposal to link social media accounts of individuals to Aadhaar: Prasad

The government has no proposal for linking Aadhaar with social media accounts of individuals, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. There is no such proposal with the government for linking Aadhaar with social media accounts of individuals,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019