International Development News
Development News Edition

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against two in Dabholkar murder case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 18:27 IST
CBI files supplementary charge sheet against two in Dabholkar murder case

The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against accused Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. While Bhave is in Yerawada jail here under judicial custody, Punalekar, a lawyer by profession, is out on bail.

The CBI, through its special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi, filed the supplementary charge sheet in the court of assistant sessions judge S R Navandar, presiding over a special court set up under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Till now, charge sheet has been filed against five accused in the high-profile murder case suspected to be handiwork of right-wing activists.

Punalekar and his assistant Bhave were arrested by the CBI on May 25. In July, Punalekar was released on bail. Punalekar is accused of advising Sharad Kalaskar, one of the two alleged motorcycle-borne assailants who gunned down Dabholkar here on August 20, 2013, to destroy the weapons used in the crime.

According to the CBI, Bhave helped the two alleged shooters - Sachin Andure and Kalaskar - in conducting a survey of the spot where the well-known anti-superstition activist was shot dead while on a morning walk. Bhave is also accused of helping the gunmen escape from the murder spot and assisting them to abandon the motorcycle used in the crime.

According to the CBI, Bhave was also present when Punalekar had advised Kalaskar to destroy the firearms in his Mumbai office. In the past, Punalekar had represented members of the Sanatan Sanstha, a Goa headquartered right-wing group, and other activists in courts in various cases.

In February, the CBI had filed a second supplementary charge sheet against Andure and Kalaskar. According to the CBI, Kalaskar had dismantled the firearms used in the crime and thrown them in a creek in Thane adjoining Mumbai.

The central agency's first charge sheet in the case had named Virendra Tawde, an ENT doctor who was arrested in June 2016 from his residence in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. The CBI had dubbed Tawde as one of the conspirators in Dabholkar's murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian lawmakers seek election breakthrough as death toll hits 30

Bolivian lawmakers meet later on Wednesday to try and agree a path to new elections and defuse street violence that has killed 30 people since a disputed October vote. The South American countrys two chambers of congress are to discuss annu...

UPDATE 3-U.S. diplomat Sondland says he followed president's orders on Ukraine

A U.S. diplomat who is a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he worked with Trumps personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine issues on the Presidents orders. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambass...

UK's Johnson says Conservatives would raise payroll tax threshold

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that his Conservative Party would raise the threshold at which workers start to pay the National Insurance payroll tax to 12,000 pounds 15,487 a year.National Insurance is currently pay...

IT major TCS partners Qualcomm to launch new innovation hub

IT major Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Wednesday launched an innovation hub in Hyderabad with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc that will be used to build domain-specific solutions to help enterprises across industries accelerate their digital ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019