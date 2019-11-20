International Development News
Development News Edition

Gujarat HC issues notices to self-styled godman, state govt on 'detention' of two women

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:46 IST
Gujarat HC issues notices to self-styled godman, state govt on 'detention' of two women

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notices to self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda and the state government on a plea filed by a man seeking custody of his two daughters "detained" at an ashram run here by the controversial guru. A division bench of justices S R Brahmbhatt and V P Patel issued notices to the respondents, including the state government, DGP, police officers concerned, child welfare committee chairman as well as Nithyananda and Maa Pranpriya, the co-ordinator of Ahmedabad-based ashram.

The petitioner, Janardhana Sharma, alleged that officials of the ashram -- Yogini Sarvagyapeetham -- were not allowing him and his wife to meet their two daughters staying there. Sharma said the police recently managed to rescue their two other daughters, both minors, lodged in the same ashram.

While police rescued his minor daughters, his two elder daughters -- Lopamudra (21) and Nandhitha Sharma (18) -- were still under "detention" at the ashram and not being allowed to meet their parents, Sharma has said in his "habeas corpus" petition. A habeas corpus plea is a petition which is filed to ensure a person under arrest is brought before a court which will determine whether the detention is legal.

The petitioner has requested the high court to direct police and other authorities to produce their elder daughters, who he alleged are being kept under "illegal confinement", before the court and hand them over to their parents. Apart from seeking their custody, the petitioner has also sought the HC's direction for an inquiry regarding all other minors kept at the ashram and appropriate action against the swami and his disciples, if required.

The petitioner told the court that he had admitted his four daughters, then aged seven to 15 years, to an educational institution run by Nithyananda in Bengaluru in 2013. When they learnt that their daughters were this year shifted to Yogini Sarvagyapeetham, situated on the premises of Delhi Public School in Ahmedabad, they tried to meet them.

The Yogini Sarvagyapeetham is a branch of Nithyananda Dhyanpeetham, another institute run by the controversial godman. However, officials of the ashram refused to let them meet their daughters, the petitioner alleged.

With help from police, the parents visited the ashram and managed to bring back their minor daughters, but their elder daughters refused to accompany them, according to the petition. The couple alleged that their two younger daughters rescued by police were kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement for more than two weeks and were deprived of sleep.

The parents lodged a complaint in this connection, following which an FIR was registered. In a related development, the city police on Wednesday booked Nithyananda and arrested two co-ordinators of the Yogini Sarvagyapeetham for allegedly kidnapping children and involving them in child labour to promote activities of the ashram.

The two co-ordinators of the Ahmedabad institution, Prernateerth and Priyatatva, were arrested under IPC sections pertaining to kidnapping, wrongful confinement and voluntarily causing hurt, among others, and also section 14 of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. Nithyananda has also been booked on same charges and police were investigating the matter further to collect evidence against him, officials said.

In June last year, a Karnataka court had framed charges against Nithyananda in a rape case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Trade body calls for fiscal incentives, restoration of internet services in J-K

A leading trade body on Wednesday demanded fiscal incentives for businesses and immediate restoration of mobile internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu-based Chamber of Traders Federation also said that the ...

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP govt over potholes in UP

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government over its claimed efforts to make the states roads pothole-free, saying the saffron partys corruption is the biggest hurdle to this. When we say there are pothol...

Centre's FIU to help Pb police in tracing sources of terror funding

The Punjab Police will now get support of the Centres Financial Intelligence Unit-India FIU-IND in tracing sources of terror funding from foreign countries. The decision in this regard was taken on Wednesday during a day-long regional confe...

Woman doctor found dead in Gurgaon

A 29-year-old woman doctor was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her sector 43 apartment here, a police officer said on Wednesday. Sonam Mor, who worked at the Fortis hospital in Gurgoan, was found lying on the floor in her flat,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019