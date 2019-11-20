International Development News
Development News Edition

From prayer to boxing: Naples church offers jobless youths lifeline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:30 IST
From prayer to boxing: Naples church offers jobless youths lifeline
Image Credit: Flickr

Thwacks and thumps echo through the hallway of the 17th-century church in a neglected Naples neighborhood as 21-year-old Nico Rodrigues and 20 other youngsters go through their paces in the boxing ring. Rodrigues is one of 60 young people who have found an escape from the local area's harsh streets in the boxing project founded a year ago by Father Antonio Loffredo to steer jobless d youths from a potential life of crime.

While he practices his jabs and uppercuts on the hanging punch bag, outside the church's doors young people in hoodies argue and throw punches at each other as police sirens blare - a familiar street scene in the poor Rione Sanita district. Rodrigues grew up in the neighborhood, north of Naples' historic center, where poverty and high levels of crime means young people have very few opportunities.

The Naples Campania area is also home to Camorra, one of Italy's three main mafias - including Sicily's Cosa Nostra and Calabria's 'Ndrangheta' - which authorities say lures jobless youths. Unemployment for 15 to 24-year olds in Campania was 39.7%, according to the statistics office Elabroazione Osservatorio Statistics.

For Rodrigues, and the other 59 young people who join the boxing session three times a week at the Santa Maria Della Sanita church, letting out their frustrations on punch bags is a welcome escape from the realities of living in Rione Sanita. "I practiced different sports but boxing is the only one that makes me feel good both physically and mentally and that allows me to express my emotions, whether it's anger or happiness," Rodrigues told Reuters during a Wednesday night boxing lesson.

STRICT RULES In the church hall, built between 1602-1611 and is famous for its bright yellow dome that can be spotted miles away, the 8-22 year-olds are put through their paces by two policemen, a relationship which has helped calm tension between police and youth on the streets.

They are taught the strict rules of the sport - how to focus, not lose about - all lessons they are meant to take with them into everyday life. Local resident Davide Marotta is another regular in the church-turned-gym. After seeing many friends end up in jail, he now focuses his time on helping youngsters falling through the boxing ring's ropes instead of behind bars.

"Unfortunately, when I was a teenager, we did not have these places. If at that time such initiatives had been promoted, perhaps some of my friends would have followed a different path," Marotta said. In another church some 200 meters away, there is no sound of thwacks and thumps, but instead the calming tones of a French horn.

Rodrigues' fighting spirit turns to music, as he recites a favorite song - The Gladiator soundtrack's "Honor Him" - on his brass instrument. Gaining confidence in the boxing ring may help him to follow his dreams of becoming a professional musician.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Par panel members divided over discussing WhatsApp snooping; decided by voting

Heated arguments marked the meeting of a parliamentary committee on Wednesday on whether to take up the WhatsApp snooping issue or not, leading to voting by its members that resulted in the favour of discussing the contentious matter, which...

Kin want Azad's bust back in place of Arjun Singh's statue

Amid the ongoing row over the installation of Congress veteran late Arjun Singh statue at a trisection here, where the bust of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad earlier existed, the latters descendants have sought re-installation of the ...

UPDATE 1-Another Israeli election looms as deadline to form government nears with no accord reached

Israel moved closer towards a new election on Wednesday after kingmaker Avigdor Lieberman declined to back either Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or challenger Benny Gantz with a deadline on building a government about to expire. Neither ...

Baby Shark headed overseas: Parra to play in Japan

Outfielder Gerardo Parra agreed to a contract with the Yomiuri Giants, the Japanese professional baseball team announced on Wednesday. Parra, whose popularity increased after using Baby Shark as his walk-up song, batted .250 with eight home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019