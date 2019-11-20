Ex-Braskem CEO arrested on U.S. corruption charges -official

The former CEO of Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA was arrested on Wednesday in New York on federal corruption charges, according to a U.S. law enforcement official.

Jose Carlos Grubisich has been charged in an indictment with conspiracy to violate a U.S. foreign corruption law and with money laundering conspiracy, according to the official, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case publicly. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

