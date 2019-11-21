Arizona border activist found not guilty of harboring migrants
An Arizona jury on Wednesday found human rights activist Scott Warren not guilty of federal charges of harboring two migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
The Tucson jury delivered its finding as Warren, 37, faced his second federal felony trial this year after a previous jury in June was unable to decide whether he broke the law by letting the men stay in a building in Ajo, Arizona after a desert trek.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arizona