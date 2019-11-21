International Development News
Development News Edition

Deduction in prisoners wages for victim fund not wrong if allowed under law: HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 17:21 IST
Deduction in prisoners wages for victim fund not wrong if allowed under law: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said there is nothing wrong with deducting wages of prisoners for victim welfare fund provided it is permitted under the statute, but it can't be done through executive action. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said that while such deductions cannot be done by way of an executive order, in Delhi it was being done under the statute -- the Delhi Prison Rules of 2018 -- which was permissible.

It asked the Delhi government, represented by its standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, as to why the prison authorities here had stopped making the deductions. Mehra told the court that the practice was stopped in December last year after the high court had directed that the same be put on hold.

He also told the bench that under the Delhi Prison Rules of 2018, Rule 96(8) provided for such deductions. Advocate Ajay Verma, appearing for petitioner Katyayini, opposed the deduction saying various high courts in the country have done away with the practice.

He also told the bench that of the Rs 15 crore collected in this manner since 2006, more than Rs 14 crore lay unutilised. He said the amount lying unutilised can be used for welfare of children whose parents are incarcerated, as suggested by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), as there is already a victim compensation fund set up by Delhi government for compensating victims of various crimes.

The bench said it will continue hearing arguments in the matter on November 26. Katyayini, a lawyer, in her plea has sought quashing of an amendment made in the Delhi Prison Rules of 1988 -- adding Rule 39A -- which mandated the deduction.

Subsequently, the 1988 rules were replaced by the 2018 rules which also has a similar provision. The DSLSA has also opposed the deduction for creating a victim compensation fund, saying it was "not reasonable or justified" as the AAP government has now created a scheme for victims.

The DSLSA had earlier told the court that the rule for deducting 25 per cent of wages of prisoners was inserted in the Delhi Prison Rules when there was no provision for compensating victims under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). However, in 2009, a provision was inserted in CrPC for putting in place a scheme for compensating victims or their dependants, the DSLSA had said and added that subsequently the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme came into force.

No purpose would be served by maintaining a separate victim welfare fund with the jails, it had said. With regard to utilisation of the money presently lying unused in the victim welfare fund in the jail, the DSLSA had said it could either be transferred to the Delhi Victim Compensation Fund or be moved into the corpus created in 2014 for providing financial sustenance, education and welfare of children of incarcerated parents.

The PIL has claimed that of the over Rs 15 crore collected since 2006 from wages of convicts lodged in the Tihar Jail, approximately Rs 80.73 lakh has been disbursed to 194 eligible victims and the remaining over Rs 14 crore lay unused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Russia passes bill targeting bloggers and journalists

Russias lower house of parliament has passed a bill that gives the government the right to register bloggers, journalists and social media users as foreign agents. The bill, which was almost unanimously approved by the State Duma on Thursda...

Bidding to avoid elections, Israel president asks parliament to find PM

Jerusalem, Nov 21 AFP Israels President Reuven Rivlin tasked parliament Thursday with finding a new prime minister, as he sought to avoid new elections after incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz each failed to form a governmen...

Govt considering formulation of National Textiles Policy: Irani

The Centre is considering formulation of the National Textiles Policy in consultation with states, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday. The National Textile Policy is currently under consideration due to our consultation with the s...

Trump says he will release "financial statement" before 2020 election - tweet

President Donald Trump, facing lawsuits and political demands to release his U.S. tax returns and other financial information, said on Thursday he will release a statement on his finances before the presidential election and asserted that i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019