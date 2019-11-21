International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Chilean security forces 'intentionally' attacked protesters to 'punish' them -Amnesty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Chilean security forces 'intentionally' attacked protesters to 'punish' them -Amnesty
Image Credit: Flickr

Chilean police and soldiers backed by their commanders have carried out "generalized" attacks on people protesting over inequality with the intention of "punishing and harming" them, Amnesty International said in a report published on Thursday. Erika Guevara Rosas, the rights group's Americas Director, told Reuters that its investigative team, sent to the country to weigh allegations of excessive force and rights violations by security forces, had found evidence of abuses not normally seen outside troubled Latin American nations like Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Honduras.

She said they had been "shocked" to find evidence of them in Chile, until recently widely seen as one of the region's most democratic and stable nations. Amnesty said it had confirmed five deaths at the hands of security forces, as well as credible evidence of protesters being shot at with live ammunition, sexually abused, tortured, beaten, and run over. There was a repeated pattern of abuse that suggested intention, it said.

Rosas said police and army personnel had broken international law in the use of live ammunition in crowd control and its own protocols in the liberal use of rubber bullets and tear gas. A spokesman for the Chilean police said all allegations that had been formally reported would be investigated.

The army did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Rosas said Chilean President Sebastian Pinera held the responsibility by failing to acknowledge the abuses or condemning them swiftly. She said his claim last month that "we are at war" fed "the violent repression we have seen on the streets."

"There was an intention to punish people and this came not just from the police and military on the streets but also those under whose command they were," she said. "If this was the punishment of the people who were protesting against government policies, then the highest levels of government including Pinera have responsibility for human rights violations."

Pinera's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Sunday, the president acknowledged there had been "some" excessive use of force, abuse, and crime and vowed, "no impunity" for police and soldiers found responsible.

Chile has seen a month of both peaceful protests and violent riots that started over anger at a hike in public transport fares and broadened to include grievances over low pensions and salaries, the high cost of living, and security force abuses. The unrest has left at least 23 dead, 7,000 detained, over 2,000 demonstrators hospitalized and more than 1,700 police officers injured, according to authorities and rights groups. Over 200 people have been hit in the eyes with tear gas canisters and rubber bullets, doctors have said.

Prosecutors are examining more than 2,000 allegations of abuses by security forces, the head of the public prosecutor's rights division told Reuters last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mourinho says Spurs' doors will always be open for 'incredible' Pochettino

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino and backed the Argentine to find happiness again at a different club. Speaking in his first news conference ahead of Saturdays Premier Leagu...

Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala CM over death of schoolgirl due to snakebite

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the death of a schoolgirl bitten by a snake inside her classroom, saying the schools crumbling infrastructure needed urgent attention of the state gover...

Trai asks telcos for list of disconnected numbers to enable clean up of databases by banks, others

Trai on Thursday asked telcos to submit, on a monthly basis, lists of permanently disconnected mobile numbers on the authoritys website in a bid to enable companies which use subscriber mobile numbers for identification and authentication t...

UPDATE 3-At least seven killed as Iraq seeks to quell uprising

Seven people were killed on Thursday when Iraqi security forces shot live fire and tear gas canisters at demonstrators in Baghdad, security and medical sources said, in renewed deadly violence as authorities seek to crush anti-government pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019