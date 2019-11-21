International Development News
Development News Edition

Bosnians outraged by alleged abuse of children with special needs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sarajevo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 21:08 IST
Bosnians outraged by alleged abuse of children with special needs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sarajevo's prosecutor has launched an investigation into the alleged abuse of children with special needs at a state-run care home in Bosnia after a lawmaker made public photographs and a video showing children tied to beds and radiators.

A protest in the Bosnian capital demanding the regional government take action drew several hundred people on Thursday. Nearly 2,000 people have meanwhile signed a complaint to the Sarajevo prosecutor about alleged abuse and neglect at the Pazaric care home, near the city. Protesters in front of government buildings carried placards reading "Tie me if you dare" and "Children to schools, not chains".

The prosecutor's office said it has opened a case relating to the alleged abuses at the request of Federation Prime Minister Fadil Novalis. Sabina Cudic, of the Nasa Stranka opposition party, shared the photographs and video in the parliament of the autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation on Wednesday, describing conditions for the children at the home as "modern-day slavery".

The home's manager, who took over early this year, told a news conference on Wednesday that the photographs of the children had not been taken during his tenure and that care standards have improved, with a ban on "fixing" restraint. Cudic told parliament that 27 out of 149 employees at the home were trained economists rather than qualified carers, and that night shifts were covered by only one person, often not medically trained.

An ombudsman, Jasminka Dzumhur, said her office had repeatedly warned about poor conditions in Bosnian care homes. "We demand that professionals deal with our children -- this is only the beginning of our fight," said Edo Celebic, representing parents of children with special needs at Thursday's protest.

Lawmakers agreed after Cudic's evidence to form a working group to collect evidence and to discuss its report next week. The Pazaric home care has been under scrutiny for months over suspected historic financial misconduct. Some staff has been replaced but protesters said the government-appointed managing and supervisory board should also go.

The Council of Europe's human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, said the abuse allegations were "profoundly shocking" and urged the authorities to bring those responsible to justice. The European Union's delegation in Bosnia said it was appalling. The scandal adds to acute public dissatisfaction with Bosnia's health and care network and its inefficient multi-layered government system.

"The system does not support us, they give nothing to our children," said Mirsada Begovic, a mother of a disabled child who was among protesters on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

VHP takes out 'Ram baraat' from Ayodhya

The Vishva Hindu Parishad took out the Ram baraat with much fanfare from Ayodhya on Thursday. The procession will reach Janakpur in Nepal, which is considered as the ancestral place of Sita.The wedding procession is expected to reach Janakp...

Labourer killed in landslide in J-K's Ramban district

A 43-year-old labourer was killed and another injured on Thursday in a landslide in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. They came under the debris near Gandhri. Mohammad Ashraf was killed while Mushtaq Ahmad injured, a polic...

Mobile phone warnings set to aid climate-vulnerable Somali nomads

In central Somalias Beledweyne district, families still reeling from food shortages and livestock deaths after another year of poor rains were surprised by a new disaster last month brutal floods that completely submerged homes after the Sh...

NRC failed in Assam, now BJP wants to avoid embarrassment: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of National Register of Citizens NRC, saying he is now stressing on implementing it across the country to avoid embarrassment following ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019