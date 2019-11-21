TL court directs police to probe complaint against Akbaruddin Owaisi over alleged 'hate' speech

A court here has directed police to register a case against AIMIM leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on a private complaint that accused him of making a "hate" speech in July this year at Karimnagar in Telangana. The 14th Additional chief metropolitan magistrate court on November 16 ordered the Saidabad police to investigate the compliant and register a case and report (file a status report) before it on or before December 23.

The order was issued on the private complaint filed by advocate Kashimshetty Karunasagar in August before the court. In his complaint, he has alleged that Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of the party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, made provocative statements at a public meeting in Karimnagar on July 23 and sought a direction to police to register a case under relevant

IPC sections. Akbaruddin Owaisi has denied he made any provocative remarks in Karimnagar and claimed that some people were twisting his statements by adding words for political gains.

"My speech does not constitute any offence. I have not contravened any provision of law," he had said in a statement. In his complaint, Karunasagar had also sought for cancellation of Akbaruddin Owaisi's conditional bail granted to him in a case filed against him in 2012 for making a "hate" speech in Adilabad district.

He had contended that the AIMIM MLA's actions were deliberate and prejudicial to communal harmony. When contacted, Saidabad police station Inspector K Srinivas told PTI that they were yet to receive copy of the court order.

