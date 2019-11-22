International Development News
Facebook agrees to provide additional documents in California AG data privacy probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  Updated: 22-11-2019 02:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 02:23 IST
Facebook Inc has agreed to turn over additional documents after the California state attorney general's office went to court earlier this month to compel the social media firm to comply with requests for information in its privacy investigation. Under a joint stipulation filed in San Francisco Superior Court, the company agreed by Nov. 26 to respond some of the document requests. It also agreed to a schedule to provide additional documents in December and January.

For California's document requests that remain in dispute, a judge will hold a Feb. 19 hearing. Facebook did not immediately comment. In July, Facebook agreed to pay a record-breaking $5-billion fine to resolve a Federal Trade Commission probe into its privacy practices and said it would will boost safeguards on user data.

Facebook also faces an investigation by 47 U.S. states and territories over concerns the company engaged in anti-competitive practices, put consumer data at risk and pushed up advertising prices. Additionally, it is under investigation by the FTC and the Justice Department.

