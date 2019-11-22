Japan foreign minister says he plans to meet South Korean counterpart at G20

Japan's foreign minister plans to meet his South Korean counterpart during the Group of 20 meetings in the central city of Nagoya, he said on Friday, after Seoul decided not to end an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.

Toshimitsu Motegi made the comment to reporters after South Korea's decision, which appeared to mark a breakthrough in a long-running dispute over history and trade that has worsened relations between the two Asian neighbors and U.S. allies.

