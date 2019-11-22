International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK police arrest man in enquiry over Vietnamese truck deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:13 IST
UPDATE 1-UK police arrest man in enquiry over Vietnamese truck deaths
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British police arrested a 23-year old man from Northern Ireland on Friday as part of their inquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last month.

"He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and remains in custody," Essex Police said in a statement. The man was arrested on a motorway in Beaconsfield, a town 25 miles west of London, the statement said.

The victims - 31 males and eight women - were found in a truck container on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, not far from docks on the River Thames, on Oct. 23. The truck driver, who is also from Northern Ireland, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, and money laundering.

A second man has been charged with the same offenses and British authorities are trying to extradite him from Dublin. Police have also been looking for two brothers from Northern Ireland. Police in Vietnam has arrested 10 people there in connection with the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Scotland v Israel, Slovakia v Ireland in Euro 2020 playoff semis

Scotland will face Israel in the Euro 2020 playoff semi-finals at Hampden Park, while Ireland visits Slovakia following a draw on Friday at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland. Steve Clarkes Scotland has assured a home match because they toppe...

UPDATE 3-South Korea reverses decision to suspend intelligence deal with Japan

South Korea on Friday said it would not suspend its intelligence-sharing deal with Japan, in a dramatic, last-minute reversal that signalled a breakthrough after months of frigid relations over their painful wartime history. The decision, a...

Unhappy with probe, Pansare's kin seek change in investigator

The family of slain activist Govind Pansare on Friday filed an application seeking change of investigating officer in the case, even as the Bombay High Court cautioned that such requests could have a negative impact on the probe. The activ...

Plea in Delhi HC seeks inspection of VVPAT slips used in 2019 LS elections

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking directions to Election Commission EC to inspect voter-verifiable paper audit trail VVPAT slips of electronic voting machine EVM machines used in 2019 General elections. The peti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019