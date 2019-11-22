International Development News
CBI opposes Indrani's bail plea in Sheena Bora murder case

Just because I'm moving that doesn't mean I'm fine, said Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case on Friday, as CBI objected her bail plea filed on health grounds. This is Indrani's fourth attempt at seeking bail.

Opposing her bail plea, filed before special Judge JC Jagdale, the CBI said there is no proof that her health is deteriorating. There is no change of circumstances since her last bail plea was rejected (November 18) by the special CBI court, the agency's counsel Manoj Chaladan submitted.

Referring to her last medical report, which was of September last year, the CBI further stated her previous bail plea was rejected after the court considered the said report of JJ hospital. The prosecution submitted that, since September last year, there is no new report which states her health condition has changed for the worse and she is critical.

On the allegation of delay in trial, Chaladan argued that the prosecution cannot be blamed as it is defence lawyers who have taken months for cross examination of one witness. After CBI completed its argument, Indrani walked to the witness box and countered the prosecution, saying she has not been taken for a medical examination since September last year.

"Just because I am moving, does not mean I am OK. I may live for five months or five years, I don't know. The case may take long and is at a crucial stage. It does not mean I should die," Indrani said. The argument in the matter will continue on November 30.

Indrani is accused of killing her daughter Sheena, with the help of two other accused, in April 2012. The matter came to light in August 2015 after her driver Shyamvar Rai took the lid off the murder, following his arrest in an arms case.

It led to the arrest of Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Peter Mukerjea, who was Indrani's husband at that time but was granted divorce recently, was arrested later for allegedly being part of the murder conspiracy..

