Saudi-led coalition air strikes in Yemen down 80% - U.N. envoy
United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the number of airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition battling Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen has dropped nearly 80% in the last two weeks.
"In what is perhaps an even more important sign that something is changing in Yemen ... In the last two weeks, the rate has dramatically reduced: there were almost 80% fewer airstrikes nationwide than in the two weeks prior," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- United Nations
- Saudi
- UN Security Council
- Iran
- Houthis
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Two former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia
UPDATE 3-U.S. accuses two former Twitter employees of spying for Saudi Arabia
Former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia
Former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia
India face Saudi Arabia AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers