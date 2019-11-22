International Development News
Development News Edition

Telecom majors move SC, seek review of certain directions on AGR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:31 IST
Telecom majors move SC, seek review of certain directions on AGR
Image Credit: Pixabay

Telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of certain directions passed in its judgment favoring the government on recovering past dues, amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore, based on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of about Rs 92,000 crore from telecom service providers. The apex court had on October 24 upheld the AGR definition formulated by the Department of Telecom (DoT) and termed as "frivolous" the nature of objections raised by the telecom service providers.

Bharti Airtel, in its fresh plea, has sought review of the directions on the aspects of levy of interest, penalty, and interest on penalty relating to AGR, a source related to the development said. One of the review petitions has sought open court hearing in the matter.

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament on Wednesday that Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies owe the government as much as Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past statutory dues. He added that there is no proposal at present to waive interest and penalties on such dues.

In replies to separate questions in the Lok Sabha, Prasad said telecom companies owe the government Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid license fee and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges. In an affidavit filed earlier in the top court, the DoT said that Airtel owed Rs 21,682.13 crore as a licence fee to the government and dues from Vodafone totalled Rs 19,823.71 crore, while Reliance Communications owed Rs 16,456.47 crore. BSNL owed Rs 2,098.72 crore and MTNL, Rs 2,537.48 crore.

Holding that interest and penalty have rightly been levied on the telecom companies, the apex court had made it clear that there would be no further litigation on the issue and it would fix a time-frame for calculation and payment of dues by the telecom companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'Criminal' held after brief exchange of fire with police

An alleged criminal was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, two men on a motorcycle were signalled to stop for checking by police, but they sped away and fired at policemen. The p...

Spain offers green energy investors incentives to drop lawsuits

Spain has offered incentives to renewable energy investors to drop almost 10 billion euros 11.04 billion worth of lawsuits against the country, acting environment minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday. Several foreign investors, most invest...

Scotland to host Israel in Euro 2020 play-off

Paris, Nov 22 AFP Scotland were drawn Friday to play Israel in Glasgow in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals next March, but Steve Clarkes team must win that and a one-off away tie if they are to make the finals. Scotland, who performed poo...

Greater Noida: Woman constable alleges rape by lawyer

An FIR has been registered against a lawyer who has been accused of rape by a woman police constable in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. Both the accused as well as the victim hail from Meerut district but the alleged incident took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019