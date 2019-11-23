International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-In bid to repair ties, Japan and S.Korea agree to summit next month

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 14:51 IST
UPDATE 2-In bid to repair ties, Japan and S.Korea agree to summit next month
Image Credit: Max Pixel

Japan and South Korea agreed on Saturday to hold formal talks next month, taking a step towards improving relations strained by decades of acrimony over their wartime past and exacerbated by a simmering trade dispute. The decision to return to the table was announced at a Group of 20 (G20) meeting and came a day after Seoul made a last-minute decision to stick to a critical intelligence-sharing deal with Japan. The dramatic reversal - after months of worsening relations - was later hailed as a "breakthrough" by South Korea.

The dispute has its roots in a decades-old disagreement over compensation for South Korean labourers forced to work at Japanese firms during World War Two. It has deepened this year, and upended trade after Japan curbed exports of materials critical to making the semiconductors that are a pillar of the South Korean economy. "We bought time for intense discussions, but there's not much time left for us," South Korea's foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha, told reporters after meeting with her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, at a gathering of G20 foreign ministers in the central Japanese city of Nagoya.

Motegi had earlier said that he wanted to discuss the issue frankly. "I aim to hold a candid exchange of views on the matter of labourers from the Korean peninsula, which is the core problem, and other bilateral issues," Motegi told reporters in Nagoya.

South Korea made a last-minute decision on Friday to stick with its General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) intelligence-sharing pact with Japan. The agreement was set to expire at midnight on Friday and South Korea had earlier indicated it would let it lapse. The decision was welcomed by Washington. The United States has pressured its two allies to set aside their feud and maintain the pact, seen as linchpin of trilateral security cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry join 'Doctor Who' S12 as guest stars

Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry will appear as guest stars in the season 12 premiere of Doctor Who, the British sci-fi series. The details of the characters to be played by the veteran duo are unknown, but shows writer Chris Chibnall said the a...

Anything can happen in cricket and politics: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that anything can happen in cricket and politics, and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test. The BJPs Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday return...

Rayudu alleges corruption in HCA; seeks Telangana Min's

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association HCA and sought the intervention of Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao in the issue. Hello sir KTRTRS, I request u to plz look int...

Ruyudu accuses HCA of corruption, asks minister to intervene

Batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association of indulging in rampant corruption and appealed to influential state minister K T Rama Rao to intervene. Taking to Twitter, the former Hyderabad captain accused sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019