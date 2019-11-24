International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Canada's use of Huawei 5G would hamper its access to U.S. intelligence - U.S. official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 00:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Canada's use of Huawei 5G would hamper its access to U.S. intelligence - U.S. official
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau postponed a decision on whether to use Huawei Technologies Co Ltd 5G network equipment until after the October federal election. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. national security adviser urged Canada on Saturday not to use Huawei 5G technology, saying that doing so would put in jeopardy intelligence sharing with the United States and expose Canadians to being profiled by the Chinese government. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau postponed a decision on whether to use Huawei Technologies Co Ltd 5G network equipment until after the October federal election. He has not commented on the issue since winning the Oct. 21 vote.

Intelligence sharing "would be impacted if our close allies let the Trojan horse into the city," national security adviser Robert O'Brien told reporters at a security conference in Halifax. "When they (the Chinese) get Huawei into Canada or into other Western countries, they're going to know every health record, every banking record, every social media post, they're going to know everything about every single Canadian," he said.

The question of whether Huawei's 5G equipment could contain back doors allowing access to Chinese spying is dividing Canada and its partners in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network. The United States, Australia, and New Zealand have bans in place, while Britain is taking a less firm line, indicating Huawei's 5G products could be used in less sensitive areas.

Canada has been caught in the middle of the U.S.-China dispute over Huawei since Canadian police arrested Huawei's chief financial officer on a U.S. warrant in December, a move condemned by China. China subsequently picked up two Canadian men, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, and charged them with spying. They are still being held.

The detention of the two men as "leverage ... shouldn't be allowed to stand," O'Brien said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

CPEC not a burden; relations with China will never fray: Pakistan

Pakistan on Saturday rejected United States notion of Beijing being the sole benefactor of its China Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC, and asserted that its relations with China within the purview of the project will never fray. Addressing a...

UPDATE 1-Ethiopia's Sidama vote overwhelmingly to form autonomous region

Ethiopias Sidama people have voted overwhelmingly to form their own self-governing region as many of the countrys ethnic groups demand greater autonomy under sweeping reforms led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The countrys electoral board sa...

Protests roll on for third day in Colombian capital

Protests continued in Colombia for a third day on Saturday, as a group of hundreds of demonstrators was dispersed by tear gas, following an overnight curfew and isolated looting in the capital Bogota. More than 250,000 people marched in a n...

Senior Chhattisgarh BJP leader Banshilal Mahto passes away

Senior Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Banshilal Mahto passed away on Saturday here. The 79-year-old leader was suffering from a liver-related ailment.He is survived by his wife, two sons and four daughters. Chief Minister Bh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019