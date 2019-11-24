International Development News
Development News Edition

SC commences hearing on Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine plea against Maha Guv's decision

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 11:50 IST
Supreme Court (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Sunday commenced hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

A special bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna started the hearing at 11:30 am.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Shiv Sena started submission with an apology to judges for troubling them on a Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

