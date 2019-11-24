Have numbers to form government in Maharashtra: Sena-NCP-Cong combine to SC

The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress combine on Sunday told the Supreme Court they have the majority in the Maharashtra Assembly and Devendra Fadnavis does not have the numbers to prove majority on the floor of the House. "If Devendra Fadnavis has numbers to prove majority, let him prove it on floor of House, else we have numbers to form government in Maharashtra," senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the combine, submitted before a bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said political parties do not have fundamental right to form a government and their plea can't be allowed. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for some BJP and Independent MLAs, said the plea filed by the combine should have been filed in Bombay High Court.

The hearing is currently underway.

