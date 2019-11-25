SC to pronounce order tomorrow on Maha govt formation
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will pass its order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's plea against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.
A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test.
The combine was pressing that the floor test be ordered today itself which was opposed by Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Good luck to the Shiv Sena if it wants to form government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and NCP: BJP
Maharashtra Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim
Sena needs to exit BJP-led NDA: NCP's Malik on support
Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra, Cong and NCP hold the key
If BJP can join hands with PDP in J&K, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Cong: Raut