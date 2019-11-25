International Development News
  Updated: 25-11-2019 15:11 IST
NIA court convicts six in 2016 terror case

A National Investigation AgencyCourt here on Monday found six people, arrested in connectionwith an Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case three years ago,guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala andneighbouring states

Those convicted are Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed,Rashid Ali, Ramshad, Safvan and Moinuddin

Special judge P Krishnakumar, however, acquitted JasimN K.PTI TGBBN BNBN BN

