Delhi-NCR pollution: SC slams Punjab, Haryana for stubble burning despite its orders

The Supreme Court Monday slammed the Punjab and Haryana governments for increase in stubble burning despite its order prohibiting it and said people in Delhi can't be left to die due to air pollution. Expressing displeasure over the failure of states in preventing stubble burning, the apex court said: "Should this be tolerated? Is this not worse than internal war? You better finish them all with explosives."

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said the life span of millions of citizens has shortened and people are "suffocating" due to pollution in Delhi-NCR. "Can you treat people like this and permit them to die due to pollution," asked the bench.

"Why people are in this gas chamber? You better finish them all. This wrong is going on for long," it said. The apex court slammed the Centre and states for "blame game" on the issue of water and air pollution in Delhi.

Taking serious note of water pollution in Delhi, it said people have right to get pure drinking water. "We are 'literally shocked' that water is polluted in Delhi and blame game is going on. What is this happening," the bench said.

