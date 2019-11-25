International Development News
52 teams formed for sealing illegal bore wells in Delhi: DPCC to NGT

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has told the National Green Tribunal that 52 teams have been formed for sealing illegal bore wells in the national capital. DPCC told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that action plans have been prepared by divisional commissioners at district level.

"As per action plan all remaining bore wells were targeted to be sealed by March 20 2020. 52 teams have been formed for sealing action which includes Revenue and DJB officials. Since November 8,293 illegal bore wells have been sealed," DPCC said. The tribunal also took note of a meeting held on November 15 where it was decided that Delhi Jal Board will give the complete list of 19,154 illegal bore wells to District Magistrate (Head Quarter) who will prepare district-wise list and send it to concerned DMs for sealing illegal bore wells.

In the meeting, it was also decided that since most of the illegal bore wells are concentrated in three districts, SDMs from other districts will also be deployed by constituting appropriate number of teams under the supervision of SDMs so that illegal bore wells could be sealed expeditiously. The NGT said entire action in the matter will be completed by March 31, 2020 and sought a compliance report by e-mail.

The matter is listed for next hearing on April 22, 2020. The tribunal has earlier directed DPCC to coordinate with concerned officials to ensure action against those operating illegal bore wells so as to protect groundwater.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Abdul Farukh alleging that water is being drawn from government tube wells at Chandan Hulla village in Chhatarpur and being sold by private tanker owners. The plea said earlier, action had been taken against them but the problem still continues.

