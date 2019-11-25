U.S. Supreme Court turns away murder case highlighted in 'Serial' podcast

A Baltimore man will remain behind bars for the 1999 murder of his former high school girlfriend after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected his bid for a new trial in a case that captured public attention after the podcast "Serial" raised questions about his prosecution.

The justices turned away an appeal by Adnan Syed, 39, who has been serving a life sentence since 2000 after being convicted in the strangling death of high school classmate Hae Min Lee. Maryland's highest court in March ruled out a new trial for Syed despite his attorney's failure to properly defend him.

