International Development News
Development News Edition

HC asks UP govt to file affidavit on govt bungalow for Shivpal Yadav

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:32 IST
HC asks UP govt to file affidavit on govt bungalow for Shivpal Yadav

The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify its decision on allotting type-6 bungalows to Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and three other law makers. Shivpal Singh Yadav was allotted the bungalow vacated by Bahaujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati last year, after he had floated the Samajwadi Secular Morcha.

The opposition alleged favouritism to the MLA, who is the estranged uncle of opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He later founded his own party, breaking away from the SP. The three others mentioned in the PIL filed against the allotment of the government bungalows are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s MLA-son Pankaj Singh, MLA Neeraj Bora and MLC Ashish Patel.

A PIL filed before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had challenged the allotment of these high-category bungalows, claiming that the rules don’t allow it. But the state government defended the allotment, saying it was done within the rules.

A bench of Justice P K Jaiswal and Justice Alok Mathur then directed the government to file a counter affidavit within two weeks, warning it to stick to the deadline. Responding to criticism at the time of allotment, Shivpal Singh Yadav had said he is a five-time legislator and entitled to the bungalow for which he had applied.

Ashish Patel, who is an office bearer of BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal), was allotted the bungalow occupied by former UP chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari. Pankaj Singh and Neeraj Bora are from the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

US calls back ambassador from S Sudan

The United States, a key supporter of South Sudan, said it was calling back its ambassador for consultations as it shows frustration with duelling leaders failure to form a government. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter that he...

Meet Cocoon, the private Facebook for your family

Former Facebook employees are building a new type of social networking platform that will not be meant for the world but your own private world of your family.Called Cocoon, the new social network had been under development with select fami...

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead over Labour narrow to 7 points - ICM poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party saw its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow during the last week, an opinion poll by ICM for Reuters showed on Monday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election. Support for the Conservati...

UPDATE 2-Recharged trade hopes boost FTSE, mid-caps hit 15-month high

Britains FTSE 100 rose on Monday on renewed hopes an initial Sino-U.S. trade deal may be clinched this year while further signs the Conservatives are set to win an election next month drove mid-caps to their highest since September 2018. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019