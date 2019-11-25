International Development News
Development News Edition

Notice to TN govt on PIL to register marriages solemnised by

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:13 IST
Notice to TN govt on PIL to register marriages solemnised by

Notice to TN govt on PIL to register marriages solemnised by authorised persons under CEFI Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a Public Interest Litigation, seeking a direction to register marriages solemnised by authorised persons under the Church of Episcopal Fellowship International diocese. Admitting the plea moved by Noha Yowanaraj, chairman of the Vellore based diocese, a division bench, comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee directed the state government to respond to the plea by December 6.

The petitioner submitted that 37 bishops ordained from the diocese and appointed for the state have been discharging and conducting their spiritual duties assigned by the CEFI. "These bishops are preaching spiritual duties and solemnising marriages according to Christian rites and customs and also adherence to the provisions of the Indian Christian Marriage Act, the petitioner submitted Yowanaraj alleged that the registration department has refused to register marriages performed at the respective churches by the ordained pastors of CEFI diocese on the ground they were unable to understand faiths and rites.

He also submitted that the department only maintains all marriage related documents sent from the respective dioceses and does not register them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to amend taxation laws

A bill that provides for inserting a new provision in the Income Tax Act to provide that a company may opt to pay tax at 22 per cent if does not claim any incentive or deduction was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Taxation Laws Amend...

Concern over U.S. climate action grows among Republican voters, survey shows

The majority of Americans, including a growing share of moderate Republicans, are dissatisfied with U.S. government efforts to curb global warming, researchers said on Monday.In a survey by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based non-pa...

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restriction on use of hazardous material on ships

A bill was on Monday introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restrictions or prohibition on the use of hazardous material on ships and regulation of their recycling by laying down standards and establishing a statutory mechanism for enforcem...

UPDATE 4-China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks-report

China and the United States are moving closer to agreeing on a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Partys official Peoples Daily, reported on Sunday.But the report noted that Washington and Beijing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019