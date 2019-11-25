International Development News
Gas tragedy: HC seeks views from Centre, MP govt on medical

Gas tragedy: HC seeks views from Centre, MP govt on medical facilities Jabalpur, Nov 25 (PTI)The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday sought suggestions from the Central and state governments, petitioners and others on steps needed to improve the quality of healtcare services being provided to victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. A division bench of Chief Justice AK Mittal and Justice MF Anwar heard a bunch of petitions seeking improvement in the quality of healthcare services and other issues pertaining to the industrial disaster, the petitioners' counsel Naman Nagrath and senior advocate Rajesh Chand told PTI.

"The court sought suggestions from the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments, petitioners and others on steps to be taken for improving (the quality of) healthcare facilities for the victims of the tragedy," they said. The petitioners were asked to file their suggestions by December 18, they added.

The bench was informed that poor healthcare facilities and "dearth" of doctors in the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) was affecting the victims, they said. The merger of the BMHRC with the AIIMS, Bhopal, is pending, the counsels said.

One of the petitions was filed jointly by the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Sanghtan and Bhopal Gas Peedith Sangarsh Sahayog Samiti and Bhopal Group For Information And Action for improvement in quality of healthcare services. Leaking toxic gas from now-defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal resulted into killing of thousands of people and maiming lakhs on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984..

