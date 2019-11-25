CORRECTED-Netherlands to join French-led Strait of Hormuz naval mission -ANP
The Netherlands will contribute a ship to a French-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz for a six-month period starting in January, Dutch news agency ANP said on Monday, citing government sources.
French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Saturday the initiative could start early next year and around 10 European and non-European governments would join, pending parliamentary approvals. France has pushed for a European security alternative in the Strait of Hormuz after ruling out joining a U.S.-led coalition protecting oil tankers and cargo ships from threats posed by Iran in the strategic waterway.
