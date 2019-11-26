International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Moroccan court jails rapper for insulting police

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rabat
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 03:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 03:26 IST
UPDATE 1-Moroccan court jails rapper for insulting police
Image Credit: ANI

A Moroccan court on Monday sentenced a rap star to a year in prison and a fine of 1,000 dirhams ($103) for insulting the police in a case that has prompted rights groups to voice alarm over freedom of expression in the North African kingdom.

Mohamed Mounir, known as Gnawi, was arrested on Nov. 1 and confessed to cursing the police in a live social media feed a week earlier, saying he had been drunk. He can still appeal Monday's sentence. He told the judge he had recorded the live feed because he felt he had been "mistreated by police" earlier that day when they stopped him and checked his identity papers.

"This trial has nothing to do with freedom of expression. This is a penal code matter," police lawyer Abdelfattah Yatribi said. However, Mounir's lawyer, Mohamed Sadkou, said the authorities may have focused on the rapper because of a song he and two other singers had recorded that appeared to criticise the king.

The three released the song "Aacha Chaab" - "long live the people" - on YouTube on Oct. 29, gaining 15 million views, with Mounir's lines in the song focusing on his usual themes of social justice and corruption. But one of the other rappers included lines that accused the king of oppression and insulted his religious role in Morocco. The song and the other rappers were not mentioned during Monday's trial.

Mounir's lawyers said he should have been tried under a separate set of laws governing the press and publishing that do not allow imprisonment. The prosecutor rejected this argument, however, saying Mounir was neither a journalist nor a publisher. Yatribi asked the judge to add the charge of "insulting god" to the case against Mounir.

Some of Mounir's fans gathered outside the court in Sale near Rabat. "Gnawi is innocent. We want him free. He only speaks about the rights of the people. He insulted the police because he was under the impact of alcohol," said one of his supporters, Mohamed Nouari. Amnesty International issued a statement denouncing the verdict and urging Gnawi's immediate release.

"Expressing peaceful criticism of the police or the authorities is not a crime. International law protects the right to freedom of expression - even when the opinions shared are shocking or offensive," Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa Director Heba Morayef was quoted as saying. Morocco, a constitutional monarchy where the king holds sweeping powers, had widespread protests during the Arab Spring in 2011, but reformed its constitution to allow more political rights. Protests have periodically broken out since.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. judge backs House subpoena for ex-White House counsel's testimony

Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about President Donald Trumps efforts to impede the now-completed federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. electio...

Clashes, gunfire in Lebanon in second night of violence -state news agency

Clashes between supporters of Lebanons caretaker prime minister, Saad al-Hariri, and Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal erupted into gunfire in Beirut late on Monday, state news agency NNA reported. The clashes marked the second consecutive n...

UPDATE 3-Australia's Westpac loses top two executives in money-laundering scandal

Australias Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday its CEO will step down and its chairman will bring forward his retirement as a money-laundering scandal rocks the countrys second-largest retail bank. The departures make Westpac the third of ...

Saints' Payton calls for three-person booth for PI reviews

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said on Monday that the NFL should have three officials in the replay booth for pass interference calls as opposed to just senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron. Paytons suggestion comes one da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019