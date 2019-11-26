Plea in HC for appointing Advocate General for Delhi

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court for appointment of an Advocate General to represent and provide legal advise to the government of Delhi. The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar which listed the matter for hearing on February 26

During the brief hearing, the court asked petitioner Abhijit Mishra how an Advocate General can be appointed for Delhi as it is not a state but a Union Territory. The petitioner said under Article 239AA, which gives a special status to Delhi, the legislative assembly has powers to make laws for the national capital territory with respect to any of the matters, with the exception of public order, police and land, mentioned in the state or concurrent list of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

He contended this would also include appointment of an Advocate General. The bench, however, did not issue notice or pass any other order in the matter and listed it for hearing on February 26, 2020.

Mishra, who claims to be a financial economist, has contended that the position of Advocate General was "essential" for providing Delhi government with legal advise on matters of administration and governance. The petition seeks directions to the Delhi government to form "rules and conditions" for appointment of an Advocate General and to also constitute a committee for carrying out the selection process.

