International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi court summons former High Court judge Quddusi in graft case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:25 IST
Delhi court summons former High Court judge Quddusi in graft case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned former Orissa High Court judge Justice (retd) I M Quddusi and others accused of trying to influence the verdict in a case heard by the Supreme Court by manipulating several "high-level functionaries". After taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed against them, Special Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia directed Quddusi and six others to appear before the court on January 9, 2020.

Besides Quddusi, the court also summoned B P Yadav and Palash Yadav of Prasad Educational Trust which runs a medical college in Lucknow, alleged middleman Biswanath Agrawala, alleged hawala operator Ramdev Saraswat, Bhavna Pandey and Sudhir Giri as accused in the case. "From the perusal of the charge sheet, statements of the witnesses and the documents filed along with charge sheet, I am of the considered opinion that there is sufficient material to take cognisance of the offence. Accordingly, I take cognisance of the offence... Summons be issued to Accused-1 to Accused-7 for the next date of hearing," the judge said while directing them to appear on January 9.

The CBI has accused all seven of criminal conspiracy and corruption. The agency has alleged that B P Yadav had approached the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court after his college Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences was barred by the government from admitting students for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The case was being heard in the Supreme Court when Yadav allegedly approached Quddusi and Pandey to "get the matter settled" by manipulating "high-level functionaries", the CBI said. Bhubaneswar-based Agrawala claimed to get the matter settled in their favour by using his close links with senior public functionaries, it said.

The CBI had seized Rs one crore from Agrawala, sources said, adding that the money was delivered to him through Saraswat. Rs 91.90 lakh was seized during searches on the premises of the other accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Cannabis sales in EU raise $13 billion for crime gangs

Europeans spent at least 11.6 billion euros 12.7 billion in 2017 on illegal cannabis purchases, confirming marijuana as the largest drug market in the 28-country European Union, the blocs anti-drugs agency said on Tuesday. In its annual rep...

Mexico pitches 859 bln peso infrastructure plan through 2024

Mexicos government has announced a 859 billion peso 44.3 billion private sector infrastructure plan covering 147 projects through 2024, officials said on Tuesday.The plan was described as a first phase of spending on infrastructure projects...

Lebanon's president to hold consultations for next PM on Thursday -sources

Lebanons president Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of parliament on Thursday to designate the countrys next prime minister, sources at the presidential palace said on Tuesday.Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned l...

Soccer-World's top 20 players caused 505 tonnes of CO2 emissions - study

Air travel by the top 20 footballers nominated for the 2019 Ballon dOr was responsible for producing 505 tonnes of carbon dioxide CO2 emissions this year alone, according to a climate change researcher. Andrew Welfle, from Britains Universi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019