International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Maltese government officials resign as murder scandal escalates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:19 IST
UPDATE 4-Maltese government officials resign as murder scandal escalates
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A top aide to Malta's prime minister resigned on Tuesday and was questioned by police investigating the murder of a prominent journalist, while two government ministers also stood aside in a widening scandal rocking the European Union's smallest state.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told reporters his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, had quit as police stepped up their investigation into the 2017 killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Hours later, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi also announced his resignation and Economy Minister Christian Cardona said he was suspending himself from his duties until the murder investigation was concluded.

Both Mizzi and Cardona denied any involvement in the death of Caruana Galizia, an investigative reporter who repeatedly denounced corruption at the highest levels of government on the Mediterranean island before she was blown up by a car bomb. Police searched Schembri's house during the day, sources said, but gave no further details. Neither Schembri nor his lawyer were immediately available for comment.

Schembri and Mizzi had been facing pressure to resign from opposition politicians and Caruana Galizia's family because of their alleged financial ties to businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was detained last week as a person of interest in the probe. Cardona was briefly questioned by police on Saturday in connection with the case.

The alleged murder plot middleman Melvin Theuma was granted a presidential pardon on Monday in return for evidence that could be used in court. Local media reported that he had handed over audio recordings. "What is happening now, and what happened last week is an operation that is hopefully solving the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder," Muscat told Reuters on Tuesday. "Whatever people might say, there is no impunity in this country."

Muscat is a close friend of Schembri and had repeatedly rejected calls to sack him when allegations of corruption surfaced several years ago. Schembri always denied wrongdoing. "TURBULENT TIME"

Three men are awaiting trial for setting off the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia, and police sources say the investigation into who actually ordered the killing has made big advances in the past week. Neither Fenech nor his lawyer have made any comment since his detention.

A Reuters investigation last year revealed that Fenech was the owner of a secret company called 17 Black, which was named in emails as being the vehicle to fund secret Panama companies owned by Schembri and Mizzi. It is not known whether any funds actually changed hands. Schembri, who has many business interests, and Mizzi have always denied wrongdoing.

Opposition politicians and Caruana Galizia's family have denounced Muscat for allowing the two men stay at their posts and have called on him to step down. "Muscat, who spent three years taking full responsibility for Schembri, must leave right now. He simply cannot be trusted to not obstruct justice. He has done so for too long," Caruana Galizia's son Matthew wrote on Twitter.

A regular session of parliament was suspended on Tuesday as opposition lawmakers heckled the government benches, yelling "mafia" at their political opponents. Muscat said he had no intention of resigning.

"My role right now is to ensure the country has stable leadership. My role is to make sure we navigate through this turbulent time," he told Reuters. Caruana Galizia often targeted members of the Muscat government in her blogs, including Schembri and Mizzi. Six months before her death, the two men said they would sue her for libel over allegations she made about their Panama concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Some people cannot accept transparency: PM's dig at Oppn on electoral bonds

In an apparent dig at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said some people have issues with anything that is undertaken to ensure transparency and these days electoral bonds have become their favourite topic. Modis remar...

Constitution is the "binding glue" that holds the nation together: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday described the Indian Constitution as the binding glue that holds the nation together. He said the operation of the Constitution for seven decades constitutes a tribute to the Indian genius in ...

Consider pleas of liquor license-holders on state roads: HC to excise department

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court directed the state excise department to consider grievances of liquor license-holders with vends situated on state roads. The Supreme Court in an order on December 15, 2016, had banned liquor vends with...

Goair flight makes emerencgy landing soon after takeoff

An engine issue forced a Lucknow-bound Goair flight from the city to make an emergency landing shortly after the takeoff, an airport official said on Tuesday evening. The glitch-hit Airbus A320 plane, however, landed safely, the official sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019