Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants get six months in jail

A district court here convicted and sentenced three Bangladeshi women to six months imprisonment for staying in India without valid passports and visas. In an order passed on November 18, district judge Shailendra Tambe sentenced the trio to six months simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each on them.

The Kashimira police had nabbed Rukayya Mohammadjin Mulla (38), Parbeen Shahajad Mulla (40) and Junu Rajak Gajik (26) in February, after they failed to furnish valid documents for their stay in the country, the prosecutor said. The accused were convicted under the Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950, he said.

The judge also directed that the accused be deported to Bangladesh after serving their sentence, the prosecutor said, adding that the police has to submit a report on the trio's deportation..

