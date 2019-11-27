9 get life term for killing man, injuring his brothers

A court here on Wednesday sentenced nine people to life imprisonment for killing a 50-year-old man and injuring his two brothers four years ago. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Veer Nayak Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 17,000 each on the accused -- Sanjay, Kapil, Suraj, Jagdish, Arun, Deepak, Mahavir, Rajender and Shokin.

Of the nine men, Sanjay, Kapil and Suraj are brothers. They were held guilty under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (causing hurt) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim, Santerpal (50), was shot dead and his two brothers -- Harpal and Sompal -- sustained bullet injuries when the nine accused attacked them over an old enmity in thier house at Chitoda village under Jansath police station limits in June 2015, the prosecuting lawyer Jitender Tyagi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)