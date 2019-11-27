Man gets life term for abducting, raping minor cousin

A court in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and raping his minor cousin. Special District and Sessions Judge Rajendra Singh sentenced Navin Chandra to life imprisonment in an open court for abducting and raping his 12-year-old cousin, special public prosecutor Mohan Pant said.

Navin was convicted under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The victim's father had lodged a missing complaint with police in connection with the incident two years ago.

The girl had subsequently been rescued and the perpetrator of the crime arrested from a hotel in Nepal, Pant said.

