U.S. judge delays sentencing of former Trump adviser Flynn

A U.S. judge on Wednesday delayed the planned Dec. 18 sentencing hearing of former President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn but did not set a new date.

Judge Emmett Sullivan had been expected to put off sentencing after both Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents, and the United States filed a joint motion to request the delay, citing the expected December release of the Justice Department inspector general's report on the FBI and Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

