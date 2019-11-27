Seven get life sentence three decades after committing murder

Seven men from a village in Maharashtra's Thane district were sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday for the murder of a village sarpanch in 1988. Sessions judge Anil Subramaniam of Kalyan court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the accused.

The convicted accused were identified as Balu alias Lakha Yeshwant Gaikar, Bhau Dharma Diwane, Pandurnag Dharma Diwane, Laxman Shankar Diwane, Suresh Ambo Gaikar, Chandrakant Gaikar and Eknath Dharma Diwane. According to prosecution, the incident took place in September 1988.

The accused wanted no-objection-certificate for construction on government land from Haribhau Diwane, 50, sarpanch of Gerse village in Kalyan tehsil. The sarpanch refused to give them NOC and the accused attacked him with sticks, axes, acid bulbs and explosives.

Haribhau died in the attack while four others were injured. The court in its verdict on Wednesday held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)