Hungary charges Ukrainian captain over deadly boat collision on Danube river

Hungarian prosecutors on Thursday charged the Ukrainian captain of a Swiss cruise liner which sank in May with misconduct leading to mass casualties and 35 counts of failing to provide help in a disaster which killed 27 people.

The tourist boat Mermaid, with 35 people on board, sank in seconds after being hit by a river cruiser in Budapest during heavy rain. Twenty five of those killed were South Koreans. It was the worst disaster on the Danube in more than half a century.

