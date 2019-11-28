Hungary charges Ukrainian captain over deadly boat collision on Danube river
Hungarian prosecutors on Thursday charged the Ukrainian captain of a Swiss cruise liner which sank in May with misconduct leading to mass casualties and 35 counts of failing to provide help in a disaster which killed 27 people.
The tourist boat Mermaid, with 35 people on board, sank in seconds after being hit by a river cruiser in Budapest during heavy rain. Twenty five of those killed were South Koreans. It was the worst disaster on the Danube in more than half a century.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Swiss
- South Koreans
- Budapest
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian lawmakers vote to lift ban on sale of farmland by 2020
Ukrainian lawmakers vote to lift ban on sale of farmland by 2020
FACTBOX-'Low-rent Ukrainian sequel:' Quotes and reaction to Trump impeachment hearing
US believes Ukrainian prosecutors accepted bribe to close Burisma case
Former U.S. envoy says corrupt Ukrainians found U.S. partners