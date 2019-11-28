PIL for CCTV cams, cops in buses for passenger safety; HC seeks govt stand

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the AAP government, its transport department and the police on a PIL seeking directions to them to install CCTV cameras and deploy one cop in all DTC and cluster buses in the city. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government, the Transport Department and Delhi Police seeking their stand on the plea which has alleged that passengers, especially women, are not safe on the buses which have become a "hub" of eve-teasing, snatching and theft.

The petition, by Anti Corruption Council of India, has claimed that the Delhi government and the transport department have done "nothing" to ensure security of women commuters on the buses. It has sought directions to the Delhi government to deploy one police officer as well as install CCTV cameras on each public transport bus in the city to ensure safety of commuters.

The petition has also sought installation of tracking devices on the buses to detect their locations in real time. It has also urged the court to direct the government to run more buses exclusively for women.

