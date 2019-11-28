International Development News
FACTBOX-Main figures in Daphne murder investigation

  Updated: 28-11-2019 18:13 IST
Here are the main figures mentioned in Reuters' exclusive story, published on Nov. 28, "Daphne murder accused details plot to kill for 150,000 euros." Daphne Caruana GaliziaMaltese journalist assassinated in car bomb in October 2017.

Alfred and George Degiorgio – brothers accused of planting bomb and indicted for Daphne's murder. Vince Muscat – also accused of planting bomb and indicted for Daphne's murder. He has secretly assisted police with the murder inquiry since April 2018, claims he acted only as driver for brothers.

Melvin Theuma – taxi driver and alleged organiser of illegal gambling syndicate. Has been officially pardoned in return for testimony that he acted as "middleman" in passing contract to kill Daphne. Yorgen Fenech – prominent businessman under arrest on suspicion of commissioning the murder.

Joseph Muscat – prime minister of Malta since 2013. Keith Schembri – close friend and former chief of staff to Muscat until last Monday. Also under arrest.

