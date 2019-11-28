UP man gets life term for raping 11-yr-old daughter

Agra (UP), Nov 28 (PTI): A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 11-year-old daughter. The child was allegedly raped and her genitals burnt last year by her father, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by the girl’s mother, who had been living apart from her husband. The sentence was delivered on Wednesday by POCSO court judge V K Jaiswal, according to the police.

The case was initially registered at Agra’s Hariparvat police station and later referred to a “‘mahila thana” dealing with crime against women. When the crime took place, the victim was staying with her father in Firozabad while the mother lived in Agra with their other children.

The mother got to know about the crime when some people she knew told her that the child was admitted at a hospital. The victim was unable to walk for three months after the assault, police said.

