International Development News
Development News Edition

R'than court sentences man to life imprisonment till death for repeatedly raping minor girl

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kota
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:39 IST
R'than court sentences man to life imprisonment till death for repeatedly raping minor girl

A court in Rajasthan's Baran district sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment till death for repeatedly raping a tribal minor girl in his village in 2017. In the order pronounced on Wednesday, POCSO court judge Rakesh Katara also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Rameshwar Ahedi (32).

The victim turned hostile during the trial and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report in the case also came negative. However, in a rare instance, the judge pronounced his order on the basis of DNA reports of Ahedi, the victim, and her child, which matched, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Mahesh Tyagi said on Thursday. The crime came to light after the family of the victim, who is 19 years old now, found out that she was pregnant. She gave birth to a baby girl on June 13, 2018, he said.

A police complaint was lodged by the girl's father and a case was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on June 15, 2018, he said. According to the SPP, Ahedi was arrested on June 20, 2018, but later granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court.

Statements of at least 16 witnesses were recorded in the case, Tyagi said. The victim's newborn child was sent to a children's home in Nanta in Kota district, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Turkey dismisses Macron's Syria criticism, says he sponsors terrorism

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday dismissed French President Emmanuel Macrons criticism of Turkeys offensive in Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, saying the French leader sponsors terrorism.He is already the sponsor...

UPDATE 1-Johnson's Conservatives break fundraising record, unions donate to Labour

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives smashed the record for the amount of money raised in the first fortnight of an election campaign on Thursday, while the unions turned on the taps to keep the opposition Labour Party in tou...

UPDATE 2-Lebanese lawmakers to approve 2020 budget this year -committee chief

The Lebanese parliaments budget and finance committee will approve the 2020 budget by year-end and the next government must adopt it, the committee head said on Thursday, as the country seeks to break a political deadlock and pull itself fr...

IndiaFirst Life ropes in Spice Money for premium collection from semi-urban, rural centers

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Corporation has tied up with Spice Money to leverage its payment network to collect premiums from customers. Through this partnership, IndiaFirst Life will leverage Spice Moneys payment platform to equip point of s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019