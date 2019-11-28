International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-N.Korea test fires rockets in Thanksgiving reminder of year-end deadline for U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pyongyang
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:49 IST
UPDATE 4-N.Korea test fires rockets in Thanksgiving reminder of year-end deadline for U.S.
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Breaking a month-long lull in missile tests, North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast on Thursday in what appeared to be the latest try out its new multiple rocket launchers, South Korea's military said.

The test-firing came as the clock ticks down on the year-end deadline that Pyongyang had given the United Stated to show flexibility in their stalled denuclearisation talks. It also coincided with the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and took place one day before the second anniversary of the North's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North fired the two projectiles into the sea from launchers in the eastern coastal town of Yonpo at around 5 p.m. (0800 GMT). The rockets traveled up to 380 km (236 miles) and reached an altitude of 97 km (60 miles), the JCS said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the launch was a threat to not only Japan but the region and beyond, though his defense ministry said the projectile did not enter Japanese airspace or its Exclusive Economic Zone. "We will remain in close contact with the United States, South Korea, and the international community to monitor the situation," Abe told reporters.

The launch is the first since Oct. 31, when the North tested what it called super-large multiple rocket launchers, which had also been used in tests conducted in August and September that were overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. South Korea's military expressed "strong regret," urging the North to stop stoking military tension.

"Such acts by North Korea are unhelpful for efforts to ease tension on the Korean peninsula," Jeon Dong-jin, director of operations at the JCS, told a news briefing. LOOMING DEADLINE

Kim has set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with Washington, but negotiations have been at an impasse after a day-long working-level meeting on Oct. 5 ended without progress. North Korea has been demanding the lifting of sanctions that are hobbling its economy, and its leader Kim Jong Un set the deadline for Washington to show more flexibility in April, raising concerns he could resume nuclear and long-range missile testing suspended since 2017.

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said last week the year-end deadline was an artificial one but could mean a return to "provocative" steps that preceded the past two years of diplomacy. U.S. President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election next year, has repeatedly held up the suspension of long-range missile and nuclear bomb tests as a major achievement of his engagement with North Korea.

Analysts believe Pyongyang is trying to send a Thanksgiving reminder to the United States by demonstrating progress in weapons development on the anniversary of the 2017 ICBM test. "Today's launch fit a North Korean pattern of escalating pressure on Washington and Seoul ahead of Kim Jong-un's year-end deadline," said Leif-Eric Easley, who teaches international studies at Ewha Women's University in Seoul.

North Korean officials have warned the United States to abandon its hostile policy toward the North or Pyongyang would walk away from the talks. The North has demanded the lifting of sanctions against it and the abandonment of joint military drills by the United States and South Korea, which it calls preparations for an invasion.

The test also comes a week after South Korea pulled back from a decision to scrap an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a key element of security cooperation between the key U.S. allies in the region. On Thursday, the Pentagon referred Reuters to the U.S. Forces Korea for comment. The State Department and the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala: Woman molested in moving bus, 1 held

A Kerala-based woman activist was on Thursday allegedly molested in a moving bus by a co-passenger. The incident took place around 3 am while the bus was passing through the Kottakkal Police Station limit of Malappuram district.According to...

Instagram down? Users from various countries say app not working

Instagram is reportedly down for many users across the world on Thursday with dozens taking to Twitter to report the outage, making InstagramDown trend on the social media platform in various parts of the world.Instagram or its parent Faceb...

Cong, other UPA constituents move censure motion in LS against Pragya Thakur

The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance UPA moved a censure motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse, sources said. The motion...

ABFL becomes first NBFC to list commercial paper on bourses

Non-bank lender Aditya Birla Finance on Thursday became the first company to list its commercial papers borrowing of Rs 100 crore on the bourses. The Kumarmangalam Birla-led company listed its CPs on NSE with a value date of November 28, 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019