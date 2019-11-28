International Development News
Development News Edition

Chinese elite police join Serbian units in first European drills

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:57 IST
Chinese elite police join Serbian units in first European drills
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chinese special police took part in their first joint training drills in Europe on Thursday, joining Serbia's elite anti-terrorist unit and local police in an exercise at a Chinese-owned steel mill outside Belgrade.

Machine gun fire and stun grenade blasts shook the plant in Smederevo, some 60 km east of the Serbian capital, as police from the two countries used three helicopters and 20 armored vehicles in a staged raid to rescue hostages. Serbia's interior minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said he planned more cooperation with Chinese law enforcement agencies, saying Serbia was "learning from a bigger and stronger" country.

"China is not only our strategic partner but also ... a friendly and a brotherly country," he told reporters. Some 180 special police officers from China's Henan province participated in the exercise at the mill, which was bought by China's Hesteel in 2016 and employs a number of Chinese citizens.

China passed a law in 2015 allowing its forces to venture overseas on counter-terrorism operations and has been seeking to extend its capacity to carry out remote missions in case it ever needs to rescue Chinese citizens. But Beijing's poor human rights record, especially in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang, where the government says it faces a threat from Islamist extremists, means Western countries have been reluctant to help.

That has left China relying largely on countries with which it already cooperates on security, such as Russia and Pakistan. Keen to boost ties with European nations, China deployed military medics to practice with colleagues from Germany for the first time in July.

Serbia's military and police forces hold regular drills with Russia and NATO member countries as the government tries to balance its goals of joining the European Union and maintaining ties with traditional allies. China has extended loans worth billions of dollars to build railways, roads and power plants in Serbia, mainly using Chinese workers, as part of its Belt and Road project to open up trade routes for Chinese companies.

Chinese police officers were deployed in Serbia earlier this year to help their Serbian colleagues cope with a growing number of Chinese tourists and workers. Electronics giant Huawei also plans to open a development center in Serbia and has begun a project with the government to develop facial-recognition software that would see hundreds of surveillance cameras mounted in Belgrade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Cong, other UPA constituents move censure motion in LS against Pragya Thakur

The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance UPA moved a censure motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse, sources said. The motion...

ABFL becomes first NBFC to list commercial paper on bourses

Non-bank lender Aditya Birla Finance on Thursday became the first company to list its commercial papers borrowing of Rs 100 crore on the bourses. The Kumarmangalam Birla-led company listed its CPs on NSE with a value date of November 28, 2...

AIIMS constitutes committee to probe harassment of nursing officers by senior faculty

All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has constituted a committee to investigate the matter against a senior faculty who was accused of harassing three female nursing officers working at the medical institute here. According to the ...

IAMAI flags ambiguities in draft data protection bill; seeks clarity on classification, consent

Industry body IAMAI on Thursday said more clarity is needed on classification of data and consent requirements in the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, and argued that businesses need to fully comprehend adjustments they will have to mak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019