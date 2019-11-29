International Development News
Queen is beyond reproach and distinct from royal family, UK PM Johnson says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 29-11-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  Created: 29-11-2019 17:35 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Queen Elizabeth is beyond reproach but there is a distinction between the monarchy and the rest of the royal family, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday when asked if the monarchy was beyond reproach after the scandal involving Prince Andrew.

"The monarchy is the queen and in my view she is beyond reproach - there is a distinction between the monarchy and the royal family and everybody will readily appreciate that," Johnson said.

