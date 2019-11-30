International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Three wounded in stabbing in The Hague, no indication yet of terrorism motive

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hague
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 03:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 03:16 IST
UPDATE 4-Three wounded in stabbing in The Hague, no indication yet of terrorism motive
Image Credit: Reuters

Three people were wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague early Friday evening, Dutch police said.

National broadcaster NOS said the attack could not immediately be attributed to terrorism. Police launched a manhunt after the attack, which took place on a busy shopping street near the city's historic centre. The area was cordoned off and dozens of police and ambulances were on the scene.

"We are at this moment searching for a suspect, no one has been arrested yet," police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told reporters at 10 p.m. local time. National broadcaster NOS, quoting "varied sources", said: "At this moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive."

Kuiper said police did not yet have a description of the suspect, but she said an initial police statement that he was a man in his 40s of North African descent had been wrong. "At this moment all scenarios are still open," she said.

The three people injured in the stabbing were being treated at hospital, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Three youths wounded in stabbing in The Hague, no indication now of terrorism

Three youths were wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague early Friday evening, Dutch police said, adding that they were seeking a suspect.National broadcaster NOS said the attack could not immediately be attributed to terro...

Reports: Eagles T Johnson gets $72M extension

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson agreed to a four-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, according to multiple reports citing sources. Reports said the extension is worth 7...

Apple 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia

Apple Inc is taking a deeper look at how we handle disputed borders after it referred to the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula as part of Russia in its Maps and Weather apps for Russian users, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.Ap...

Soccer-Iraq beat UAE 2-0 to reach Gulf Cup semi-finals

Iraq scored two first-half goals to beat United Arab Emirates 2-0 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Friday and secure their place in the Arabian Gulf Cup semi-finals.Striker Alaa Abbas put Iraq ahead in the sixth minute, and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019