China suspends review of request for U.S. military ships, aircrafts visiting HK

China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it has suspended the review of requests by U.S. military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong in response to legislation passed by U.S. lawmakers in support of protesters in the China-ruled territory. The Chinese government also sanctioned U.S.-headquartered non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch for supporting extremist, violent activities in Hong Kong, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Last week, China said it would take "firm countermeasures" if the United States continues to interfere in Hong Kong.

